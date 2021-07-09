'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Opens up About Feeling 'Fully Manipulated'

✖

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has opened up about feeling "fully manipulated," but remained cryptic about who might be making her feel this way. In an Instagram post, Meri shared a photo of herself rocking a shirt with the word "Brave" emblazoned on it. She also noted she was making a "power stance," with her hands on her hips, as well as an "RBF," which stands for "resting b— face."

In the post's caption, Meri wrote, "Ever had those days, those weeks, those months, when things just keep HAPPENING? Doesn't matter how much you work, how much you push, how much you try, something else comes up." She then added, "Sometimes it's just life. Sometimes you have to just learn something. Sometimes you're being fully manipulated and you know it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Meri went on to share how she is empowering herself, writing, "Don't worry. Power stance is ON! I'm BRAVE, I'm STRONG, I'm COURAGEOUS, and I WILL do this! I will find MY tribe, the people who will STAND with me and not push against me. THOSE are the people that matter."

The post has prompted a lot of responses from Sister Wives fans, with one Instagram user commenting, "You go girl! You are strong and such a hard worker. I stand with you!" Someone else added, "You have lots of people who care about you! Stay strong!!!"

It was previously reported that Meri has distanced herself from spiritual husband Kody Brown, and her sister wives. Meri was Kody's first wife, whom he previously legally divorced in order to marry his fourth wife, Robyn. Meri reportedly moved out of one of the family's Arizona rental homes in December, leaving Kody and Robyn and second and third wives Janelle and Christine.

Recently, Janelle revealed that she has moved into an RV on the family's Coyote Pass property, making her the first Brown to do so. "Presenting my new summer adventure - the RV life but camped on our property," she shared in a social media clip. "Lots to do out here on the land, so I figured why not be on site."

Janelle added, "Honestly, I'm alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned; this is about to get real!" This week, Janelle shared that she and Kody had a date night in the RV. She wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories thread that "some days you count the wins where you can."