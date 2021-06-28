'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Announces Move to RV

✖

Janelle Brown is having a change of scenery. The Sister Wives star, who is married to Kody Brown, has moved out of her rental home and into an RV, making her the first of the large Brown family to officially put down roots on the Coyote Pass property. The property is currently under constriction as the Brown family looks to one day all settle down there.

Brown shared the exciting news of her new living arrangements in a Sunday Instagram post, showing off her new RV. Teasing that she had "something fun to share," the reality TV personality quipped that she "acted boldly and seized an adventure." According to Brown, the rental home where she had been living sold, and rather than hunting down a new rental property, she "chose an alternative path." She said her decision was in part made due to the housing market in Flagstaff, Arizona being "as crazy as where you are I'm sure" and rentals being "even harder to come by."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

"Presenting my new summer adventure - the RV life but camped on our property," Brown officially introduced her new living quarters. "Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I'm alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!"

Brown's new living arrangements come as the family looks forward to settling down on their Coyote Pass property in the future. Having previously lived in Las Vegas, the polygamous family picked up roots and headed for Flagstaff three years ago with plans to have separate homes built on their new property. However, delays in the selling of their four Las Vegas homes resulted in plans for the Coyote Pass build to be put on hold, forcing the family into temporary living situations. Brown had been renting five bedroom, three bathroom home in Flagstaff, though the property owner placed the rental home on the market in May for a selling price of $699,000. As Brown noted in her recent post, the home has since sold, resulting in her having to find a new living space.

Brown is one of Kody's four wife’s alongside her sister wives Meri, Christine, and Robyn. She shares a total of six children with Kody. Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16 still live with her. Meanwhile, Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, and Hunter, 24, have all moved out.