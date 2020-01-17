‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Reveals Plans to Move All Wives Into One House

The Brown family could be preparing to get a whole lot closer as Sister Wives star Kody Brown unveils his plan to move all four of his wives and their collective 18 children under one roof. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show shared by PEOPLE, Kody admits he’s nervous to reveal his plan to the whole family after their move to Flagstaff, Ariz. from Las Vegas.

“I’ve been prepping this for months now,” Kody admits in the clip. “I’m a little nervous.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watch the full preview here.

“I love this idea, and yet I’m afraid because I’m worried about their prejudices toward it,” he continues of wives Janelle, Robyn, Meri and Christine, saying that a group living situation would be ideal so that he can see all of his wives and their children every day.

“Is the idea of living in one house really special to me? Is it worth some sacrifices to me? Yeah, it is,” he explains.

The move to Arizona certainly hasn’t been easy on the Brown family, with much of Season 14 centering around the change of scenery from their Vegas home, which had its own share of problems for the polygamist family.

“Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster,” according to the synopsis of the season, which reveals that after Kody’s presentation about a group home, the wives are “not so sure.”

A major argument is teased as well as the Browns work to “divide up their new property,” as tensions with Meri and Kody reach a peak after years of struggling with their marriage.

Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images