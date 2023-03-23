'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Celebrates Vacation With Her New Boyfriend

Christine Brown is opening up to her social media users about her new love. Just a week ago, the Sister Wives star revealed that she has a new man in her life, David Woodlley, and now she's sharing snapshots from their recent vacation together in Utah. She captioned a picture of the two, writing, "Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures. I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore. #moaboffroading #rzr #thesenewadventures #myking #mylifeawaits #readytoadventurewithhim #blessed."

In the previous post, she gushed over the way he makes her feel, writing, "I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life. He's an incredible man, and he treats me like his Queen. #unbelievablyhappy #myking #lovethislifeofmine #imsoblessed," she captioned the photo of the two from a restaurant date.

The two began dating in December 2022. They didn't go public/Instagram official until around Valentine's Day around this year. It's her first relationship since splitting with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in 2021.

The mother of six announced her split from Kody in November 2021, captioning an Instagram post in a statement: "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave."

Their split was chronicled on season 17 of Sister Wives. The sp;it was contentions after Christine decided to leave the family and relocate with their daughter, Truely, to Utah.

She did admit that entering the dating world since her divorce was difficult to adjust to. "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" she wrote in a post. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"