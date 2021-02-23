'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Instagram Posts Amid Family Drama

✖

Meri Brown seems to be making a statement about the ongoing drama in her plural family. The Sister Wives star is no stranger to sharing cryptic quotes to her social media hinting at what's going on in her personal life and seems to be sending a message about people talking behind her back and not appreciating her amid the tension between her and husband Kody Brown as well as fellow wives Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

Monday, she shared two quotes to her Instagram Story back to back, the first noting that a "person who feels appreciated will always do more than is expected." The other stated that while a "strong woman" may stay silent while other's talk "behind her back," it isn't because she doesn't notice, but because she "chose not to waste her energy on their foolishness," instead focusing on "more IMPORTANT things."

In the ongoing season of the Brown family's TLC show, the family is examining how their dreams of a peaceful plural family have gotten them to a place of anger and bitterness. Kody admitted in Sunday's episode as he wondered how he and his wives would travel on a road trip that it was "obvious that we really don’t like being together," and in a trailer for the season, Meri sobs that she "can't make [Kody] love" her. Kody says himself in the season preview that he and Meri no longer are romantic or sexual with each other, and if they "really wanted to be together," they would.

"I think the situation really is that we’ve sort of become lackluster about our relationships. We need to fix things now," Janelle said in the Feb. 14 episode. "I just get really frustrated because I feel like we signed up for something when we decided to be a plural family and it just seems we’re all sort of like, ‘Whatever, let’s just let it happen. We’re gonna just roll with it,’ and I don’t like that."

Kody himself added he had been rethinking his reasons for wanting to have a plural marriage after realizing the "stark reality of the struggle" it is. "In that vein, I want to go to my wives and say, ‘Did you marry me because you thought you would have a good life and a loving husband and a good relationship with me, or did you marry me because your religion commanded it?" he asked of his wives. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.