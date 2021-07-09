'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Has Date Night With Wife Janelle in RV After Reported Rejection

✖

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has a date night with husband Kody Brown and the two shared their sweet moment with fans online. The reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple soaking up the Arizona sun while enjoying some takeout for dinner. Their date night comes on the heels of Kody being rejecting by potential Sister Wives prospect.

"Our dining 'al fresco' last night. Complete with chinese take-out because some days you count the wins where you can," the TLC personality said according to InTouch. The two were soaking up the Arizona sun when they decided to share the rare moment together on social media with fans. The couple were posing for the photo on their Coyote Pass property, after she transitioned to the new life in June, making her the first of the Brown family to live on the property since their move from Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Set up the picnic table so it's in the evening shade of the RV," she also teased on the social media platform earlier in the day. "Stargazing on the menu tonight if the clouds cooperate!" she added before using the hastags "RV life" and "adventure in the everyday." The couple have bee debating for a quite some time now on whether they would build one large home to house everyone or whether they wanted to build four separate houses to divide everyone up. They ended up choosing to build separate houses.

"I am no longer an advocate of the 'one home' idea," Kody tweeted back in February. "Not going to consider it any longer. Too much opposition... with gut level emotions."

Their date night follows the news that Kody was rejected by a 25-year-old prospect. According to an insider that spoke with the outlet, Kody was "heartbroken" over the situation. "He had his sights set on her as a sister wife replacement for his wife Meri, but she turned him down," the source said. Meri was Kody's first wife who he legally divorced in order to marry his fourth wife, Robyn. As a result, Meri reportedly moved out of their Arizona home in December. The prospect he had in mind was a divorced mother-of-two and she reportedly smote him. "She's beautiful, and Kody liked her tomboy spirit," a source said. "She told him, 'Let me know if you ever want a young, hot wife.' He was over the moon.'"