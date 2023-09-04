'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Urged to 'Own Everything' About Family Fallout

In the newest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown found himself urged to "own everything" about his recent family fallout. During the episode, Kody had a "therapy session" with a couple of his friends — Nathan and Brian —as well his brother Michael, per PEOPLE. The four men spoke about the breakups in the Brown family and, while then men provided Kody support, they also were brutally honest about their perspectives on the matter.

At one point, Nathan — who previously dealt with fallout from polygamy marriages — encouraged Kody seek the "root" of his anger and try to understand it. "The thing I kind of want to express to you is when you encounter anger, the root of anger is in two things. It's either in fear or it's in self-delusion or self-deception," Nathan said. "You have to look in the mirror and see the good, the bad and the ugly, and own everything completely." Kody replied, "I'm still in self-deception. I can tell."

In a confessional, Kody added, "When Christine told me she didn't want me staying at her place anymore, where I was ambivalent, the reason I was ambivalent, I think, was because I thought she was playing a game," he then said in a confessional. "So her being going, really, the fallout with the whole family, is grief." He continued, "The whole breakup, the divorce, is, oh now I got this checkmark of shame."

Meri, 52, was Kody Brown's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle, 54, was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine, 51, became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn, 44, married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. Robyn is also Kody's only remaining wife, after Meri, Janelle, and Christine all left him.

In other recent Brown family news, it's been reported that Kody and Robyn have hit the brakes on a major life plan. According to The U.S. Sun, the pair have halted plans to build on the Coyote Pass land — in Flagstaff, Arizona — that they previously bought for $820,000 in 2018. Prior to three of Kody's four leaving him, the family had intended to construct homes on the property.

"Kody and Robyn have no plans for building on Coyote Pass – at least not at this point," a source told the outlet. "There have been no talks whatsoever." The insider added, "It's very expensive and they have to come to an agreement on what their plans actually are," before explaining that the only Brown family member who has still has plans to live on the Coyote Pass property is Janelle. "Meri's life is in Utah now and especially after she and Kody divorced, she has no plans to be living anywhere close to her ex," the source said. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.