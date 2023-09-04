'Sister Wives': Kody Brown and Wife Robyn Hit the Brakes on Major Life Plan

Sister Wives couple Kody and Robyn Brown have reportedly hit the brakes on a major life plan. According to The U.S. Sun, the pair have halted plans to build on the Coyote Pass land — in Flagstaff, Arizona — that they previously bought for $820,000 in 2018. Prior to three of Kody's four leaving him, the family had intended to construct homes on the property.

"Kody and Robyn have no plans for building on Coyote Pass – at least not at this point," a source told the outlet. "There have been no talks whatsoever." The insider added, "It's very expensive and they have to come to an agreement on what their plans actually are," before explaining that the only Brown family member who has still has plans to live on the Coyote Pass property is Janelle. "Meri's life is in Utah now and especially after she and Kody divorced, she has no plans to be living anywhere close to her ex," the source said.

Meri, 52, was Kody Brown's first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle, 54, was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine, 51, became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn, 44, married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. Robyn is also Kody's only remaining wife, after Meri, Janelle, and Christine all left him.

It's no secret that the Sister Wives family has been facing some big shakeups, and they've all been on display in the new season. ET Online snagged an exclusive clip from the Season 18 premiere, in which the Browns discussed the state of their polygamist marriage. Notably, the sneak peek revealed that Janelle seemingly blamed one of her fellow sister wives for all the family's problems.

"Once Robyn entered the family, there was a shakeup, and I don't know if things were ever settled again," Janelle said. Christine Brown is a tad more gracious, adding, "We became very separate and the family traditions stopped. And I don't know, and I'm not accusing Robyn of stopping all the family traditions. I don't know what happened. I just know us getting together again as a family stopped." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.