'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Has 'Nothing' After Explosive Kody Brown Fight

Janelle Brown is facing the harsh reality of her split from Kody Brown. Janelle and Kody's explosive fight was shown during Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, as the two TLC stars accused one another of "gaslighting" and went back and forth over the COVID-19 safety practices that caused a schism in their family.

Kody and Janelle also got into it over Kody's crumbling relationship with his children, outside of those he shares with wife Robyn Brown, as Janelle said she felt like Kody was being manipulative and "pushing [her] out the door" in the wake of Christine Brown's decision to leave Kody. As Kody stormed out, Janelle shouted, "f- you," telling the Sister Wives camera crew to "shut it off" during the heightened moment.

In the aftermath of the fight, Janelle broke down her feelings about what had gone down with Kody. "We were throwing accusations at each other about what's going on and it was shocking. Like, it was shocking. I was really upset when he left because, like, there's a finality to it and now I'm worried about what happens to me," she explained. "Moving forward, do I live here? Do I build? It feels like Kody and I are no longer going to be a couple. It really does. It was that dramatic. There had been so much build-up and then, not so much the words. Yes, the words were very harsh, but just the feeling was like, We're done."

Janelle revealed she had called Kody and told him to come get his things, saying that in her mind, he is "out of the house." Kicking Kody out brought about complicated feelings for Janelle. "So after I kind of got over the shock after Kody left, I thought, 'Oh my heck. Like, I have nothing financially,'" she admitted. With her finances "tied up" in the family's Coyote Pass property, Janelle expressed, "I am a smart woman and I have done this very dumb thing. ...I trusted in this family structure, but now I'm really stuck. And I'm like, 'Oh my hell. I'm 50, and I have nothing.'" Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.