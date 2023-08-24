'Sister Wives' Star Marries in Surprise Secret Ceremony After Engagement

Sister Wives star Leon Brown and their longtime partner, Audrey Kriss, have secretly wed. According to a marriage certificate obtained by In Touch, Leon, 28, married Audrey, 27, in a civil ceremony almost one year ago on October 29, 2022. According to the document, the couple exchanged vows at a courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Despite tying the knot, the couple have not publicly announced their marriage, and little is known about their ceremony. In January 2019, Leon and Audrey announced their engagement to each other after two years of dating. Leon is the only child of Kody Brown and Meri Brown and met Audrey when they both attended Westminster College.

"I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating," Leon (who uses they/them pronouns) explained in an interview with People as they revealed their engagement. While gushing about Audrey, the TLC personality revealed the moment they knew their partner was the one for them. "I can't exactly pinpoint, but it was pretty early on," they said at the time. "There are a lot of things about Audge that I am so in love with and I knew that I wanted to love those things for the rest of my life. She made me a better person and continues to make me a better person." When the couple moved to Denver, Colorado, in June 2022, it marked a major milestone in their relationship. "Happy Pride y'all!" Audrey (who also uses they/them pronouns) shared on Instagram. "No better way to start the month than to announce we are moving."

June 2022 also marked Leon's coming out as a transgender man. "Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s— figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s— figured out, to let you know that i am trans," wrote the reality star on Instagram. "My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them." According to Leon, being "queer & trans are definitely some of my favorite parts of myself." "And yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," continued Leon in the post. "Here's to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts."