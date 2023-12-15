'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Agrees With Wife Robin About Ending Marriage

Sister Wives stars Kody and Robin Brown are in agreement about ending their marriage if she ever finds herself unhappy. Speaking to PEOPLE, Robin, 45, confirmed that she and Kody, 54, have "an agreement that if we decide we don't want to be married anymore, we're not going to hold each other up." She went on to add, however, that she has not ever considered leaving him.

"I never thought that I wanted to leave the marriage. No. I just know how much I love Kody, and I know he is a good guy and he's doing his best," Robyn said, then going on to address his recently multiple failed marriages. "I can't imagine any other man being able to go through what he's going through and still be doing OK, to be going through this much turmoil and stress and heartache and then have it all be on a television show." She added, "Considering that he's still in one piece, I feel like that's a pretty big deal, because I can't imagine ... It's just a lot. And even, it's a lot for me, and it's a different situation for him."

Kody and Robyn's agreement was first revealed on Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, as Kody discussed with host Sukanya Krishnan how it affected his relationships with former wives Meri, Christine, and Janelle. "Robyn and I made an agreement that if we weren't in love, that we wouldn't drag each other out," he said. "That we would free each other." Krishnan asked if he made that "same covenant" with Meri — his first wife — to which he replied, "No, no." Kody continued, "I remember after Robyn and I had that agreement, then I went to the other wives and said I have this agreement with Robyn. They even got frustrated by, like anybody who wants to leave, you're free to go. And that even made Meri mad."

Meri was Kody Brown's first wife. They were married in 1990 and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. They split within the last year and Christine has since remarried. Finally, Robyn Brown married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. She is also Kody's only remaining wife, though it has been rumored he is still interested in taking another.