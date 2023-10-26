'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Cold Way Kody Brown Ended Their Marriage

Meri and Kody Brown's marriage ended without much emotion from the Brown family patriarch. In a preview of Sunday's episode of Sister Wives first published by E! News, Meri opens up about how her marriage went from being "an eternal covenant" to nothing at all.

Meri reveals in the sneak peek that she knew their marriage was actually over when Kody told her of their relationship, "'Well, I'm just not interested. You can stick around if you want.'" The offer didn't exactly appeal to Meri. "Why would I want to do that eternally?" the TLC star considered. "Be with somebody who really just has changed his mind about me." And while she plans on maintaining her good relationship with Kody's remaining wife, Robyn Brown, and their five kids – Dayton, 23, Aurora, 21, Breanna 18, Solomon, 12, and Ariella, 7 – she wasn't interested in Kody's suggestion that she simply stay in the plural marriage and visit them.

Meri wanted to share the end of their marriage with the public, however. "I said to him, because our life is public, why don't we just be real open and honest about this? That we should discuss this and that we should really be open about our story with this?" she recalled. "And he said, 'No, I don't want to do that.' He said, 'I just have so much criticism I don't want to be open and vocal about it. Let's just keep this between us.'" Meri continued, "I'm not gonna go the rest of my life hiding the fact that this is the way our relationship is and hiding the fact that you said to me you don't wanna ever have a relationship with me. This is my story too, and I have the right to tell my story."

Meri shared that Kody had decided to end their marriage in December's Sister Wives: One on One special, confirming their split soon after in January, after Janelle Brown and Christine Brown also announced their breakups from Kody. Robyn now is Kody's only wife after years of plural marriage, while Christine tied the knot earlier this month with new husband David Woolley. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.