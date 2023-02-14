'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Christine Brown is making her new relationship Instagram official! The Sister Wives star, who announced her split from husband Kody Brown in 2021, took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to introduce her new boyfriend, David Woolley, calling him her "soulmate" in a loved-up caption.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned a sweet selfie with her new beau. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath." Christine continued, "He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner." Woolley also shared a selfie to his own profile, adding a red heart to his simple caption, "My Queen #christinebrown #soulmates #queen"

Christine's introduction came after the TLC star revealed she was "dating someone exclusively" earlier this month. "I just had to tell you! I am dating someone exclusively," she excitedly announced on her Instagram Story. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for." Christine, who left Kody after 25 years, added that her new boyfriend is "incredible" with the 12-year-old daughter she and Kody share. The exes are also parents to Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19.

"He's absolutely a dream come true," Christine gushed. She explained of her decision to keep his identity private at the start of their relationship, "I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now I'm just keeping him to myself. I will let you guys know a little bit more information later, but just, ah, so excited!"

Christine announced the end of her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021."After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on social media to announce the big news. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."