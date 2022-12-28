'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Doesn't Hold Back Against Ex Christine Brown for Alleged Mistreatment of Other Wives

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is not holding back against ex-wife Christine Brown, alleging that mistreated his other spouses ahead of their split. In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17: One-on-One Part 2 special — shared by Us Weekly — Kody says, "Christine s— talked Janelle and Meri for two years to me. This is why I was getting frustrated." Kody goes on to say that Christine accused him of "sleeping with the enemy" amid their more than 25-year marriage.

"I'd talk about reconciling with Meri and Christine loses it," Kody alleges in the video. He later says, "I'm going, 'I understand that Janelle has certain nuances or quirks ... but I love her and I'm still in this relationship with her,'" And you're telling me that she mistreated you." Kody was also asked if Christine expressed feelings of being threatened by Janelle, to which he responded, "Not now!" The 53-year-old also added that while they are close now, he allegedly "spent two years listening to" Christine speak negatively about Janelle.

Over the course of the new season, it has become known that Kody Brown is effectively split from all of his wives except Robyn, his fourth wife. In an early Season 17 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine were seen arguing about their split, and whether or not they're actually divorced. During the episode, Kody revealed that he had not considered the term "divorce" for what he and Christine have been going through, until he heard it from their daughter. "I was sitting there talking with Truely and she's like, 'Well, you and Mom are divorced,'" Kody recalled. "It was a little bit news to me."

Expressing frustration about the use of the term, Kody said, "We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church leaders and said, 'Hey, we're divorced' or 'We want a divorce.'" Ultimately, Christine does not agree with Kody and her former sister-wives, as she feels she can call the split whatever she wants since there was no legal binding between herself and them.

"Since I don't have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we had to go through," she explained. "Neither of us are a part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I'm divorced? I don't see the problem in that at all." Sister Wives is currently on a break but will return for the second Season 17 One on One tell-all episode on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. It's also available to stream on discovery+.