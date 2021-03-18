Sharon Osbourne Reveals Whether She Would Leave 'The Talk' Amid Ongoing Investigation

✖

Sharon Osbourne isn't sure if she wants to return to The Talk after her recent fight with Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth on the CBS talk show over her defense of former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan. Osbourne sat down with Entertainment Tonight as the network investigates the incident during a temporary hiatus to accuse producers of setting her up for the heated conversation that quickly took a left turn.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS tell-all interview earlier this month, Morgan declared publicly he didn't believe Markle when it came to her claims that she had been treated in a racist manner by the royal family and suffered serious mental health issues as a result. While many have speculated Morgan's comments were racially motivated, Osbourne defended her friend vehemently on The Talk, claiming she did not know him to be racist.

Days after that, Holly Robinson Peele said Osbourne had her fired from The Talk for being "too ghetto," and Leah Remini accused her of using racist and homophobic language while working on the show. Osbourne has denied the accusations and told ET she isn't sure what the future holds for her when it comes to returning to the show.

"I wish that we could go on and have an adult conversation, calmly, and work it out but I don’t know whether we can," she said. "I don’t know whether it’s gone past that. But I don’t know whether I even want to go back. I don’t know whether I’m wanted there."

Osbourne also claimed that after the heated discussion with Underwood, she apologized privately to her co-host, but Underwood did not respond. "I love Sheryl, I've apologized to Sheryl, she's not gotten back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time," she said, adding, "I own up to what I did. I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should've never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting."

She continued, "I am not a racist and if you can't have a go at your friend who happens to be Black, does that make me racist because I said certain things to my friend, but I said them on camera? I will keep on apologizing to Sheryl, even if I decide not to go back, I will still keep apologizing to Sheryl. I have nothing but respect and so much affection for Sheryl. I don't want to hurt her."