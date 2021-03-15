'The Talk' Not on Monday Amid Internal Review, Sharon Osbourne Drama

✖

The ladies of The Talk will not be on TV Monday amid an internal review following the heated exchange between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood last week. Variety confirmed Sunday that Monday's episode, which was set to feature special guest Elizabeth Vargas, has been canceled. Tuesday's episode with special guest Carly Pearce has also been canceled. It is unclear if the canceled episodes are due to the ongoing investigation. The Talk is currently slated to resume Wednesday.

The brief hiatus follows the Wednesday, March 10 episode, which saw Osbourne and Underwood getting into a heated and emotional debate following Osbourne's support of Piers Morgan. Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain and later confirmed he would be departing the series a day earlier after he criticized Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey and said he did not believe her claims that she suffered from suicidal thoughts during her time in the U.K. and that the "institution" failed to help her. Osbourne later tweeted that she is "with" and stands by Morgan, with her remarks leading to Wednesday's tense-on-air moment.

During the episode, Underwood told Osbourne that by standing by Morgan, "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist." An emotional Osbourne said she felt as though she was "about to be put in the electric chair," and asked her co-host to "educate" her and asked her, "when you have heard him say racist things?" The heated discussion prompted Osbourne to issue an apology shortly after, explaining that she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over." She said she was "truly sorry" to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down” and added that she was “still learning.” Underwood also later broke her silence, explaining that she realized there was something bigger going on.

"I also got another feeling of, OK, Sheryl; this is time for you to step up into the leadership position… this is time for you to show what you’re made of, and in a personal way," she said. "No matter what somebody says about you, I can show you something better than I can tell you."

According to sources, following the dialogue, there was a closed-door meeting with the co-hosts, but nothing was resolved, and the co-hosts did not touch on the argument during Thursday's episode. On Sunday, it was announced that CBS launched an investigation into the exchange. In a statement, the network said it was "committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

