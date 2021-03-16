Sharon Osbourne Allegedly Used Racist, Homophobic Insults About 'The Talk' Co-Hosts

✖

In the midst of an ongoing controversy concerning Sharon Osbourne's recent comments on The Talk, a new report has emerged that alleges that the talk show host previously used racist and homophobic remarks in reference to her former co-hosts. Journalist Yashar Ali reported on Tuesday that Osbourne allegedly called her former colleague Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, "slanty eyes" and referred to another former colleague, Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as a "p—y licker." Osbourne's publicist, Howard Bragman, responded to these accusations, calling them "lies."

Ali spoke with multiple sources for his report, including former The Talk co-host Leah Remini. He reportedly spoke with 11 sources in 2018 (he conducted these interviews in 2018 while discussing the exits of both Remini and Holly Robinson Peete from The Talk) and more recently in light of the controversy surrounding Osborne's comments regarding the Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle situation. Ali reported that Remini agreed to speak with him after she saw how Osbourne has reacted to the criticisms for her recent comments and how she has tried to "silence" both her current and former Black colleagues on this matter. Remini said that she wished that she had spoken up about this sooner.

According to Remini, Osbourne allegedly said about Chen and her husband, Les Moonves, the former CBS executive chief, during the first season of The Talk, “I mean, who the f–k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss." Osbourne allegedly added about Gilbert, who created and was an executive producer on The Talk, “Why won’t the p—y licker do anything about the wonton?” and “Why won’t the fish-eater be part of this discussion? She’s the f–king executive producer." As previously mentioned, Osbourne's publicist did release a statement in which they noted that the talk show host was "disappointed" to hear about this report, but that it is a "recasting of history."

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name," Osbourne's publicist, Bragman, said. "Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

This new report comes as The Talk is on a hiatus amid an internal review regarding the exchange. During Wednesday's episode of the show, Osborne defended Piers Morgan, who disparaged Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey and cast aspersions on the Duchess of Sussex's admission that she was suicidal while she was a working member of the royal family. Osbourne's co-host, Sheryl Underwood, tried to explain why some took issue with her defense of Morgan, but she became defensive leading to a heated discussion. She later apologized and said that she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over." Osborne added that she is "truly sorry" to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down” and that she was “still learning.