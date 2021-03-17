Sharon Osbourne Addresses Her Future at 'The Talk' Amid Show Hiatus, Internal Review

✖

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about her future on The Talk and friendship with co-host Sheryl Underwood as the CBS talk show is on an extended hiatus amid an internal review following the show's March 10 episode, during which Osbourne and Underwood had an emotional conversation over the former's defense of Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan Markle.

Osbourne told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that her anger at being questioned by Underwood about her defense of the former Good Morning Britain host came from feeling blindsided and unprepared by producers to discuss her controversial stance. "My anger was like, I cannot believe this, I'm your sacrificial lamb," she said.

As for her possible return to The Talk, Osbourne said, "I wish we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don't know whether we can. I don't know whether it's gone past that. I would love to but I don't know whether I even want to go back. ... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."

The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne was widely criticized for the moment in which she told Underwood, "Don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me." Osbourne said that looking back, she got "too personal" with her co-host. "I should've never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting," she said, adding that while she has apologized to Underwood, her colleague has "not gotten back" yet.

Osbourne said that if she does return to The Talk, she is willing to have an on-air conversation about the moment and make it a teachable conversation about race. "I am not a racist and if you can't have a go at your friend who happens to be Black, does that make me racist because I said certain things to my friend, but I said them on camera?" she asked. "I will keep on apologizing to Sheryl, even if I decide not to go back, I will still keep apologizing to Sheryl. I have nothing but respect and so much affection for Sheryl. I don't want to hurt her."

Following the March 10 episode, CBS released a statement about the incident. "CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions," the statement read. "We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."

