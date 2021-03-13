'The Talk': Sheryl Underwood Breaks Silence About Heated Sharon Osbourne Moment

✖

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood said she received support from all over the world after the heated conversation with co-host Sharon Osbourne earlier this week. Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan after he walked off the set of Good Morning Britain and ultimately left the show due to the blowback from his controversial comments on Meghan Markle. The way Osbourne spoke to her co-hosts during Wednesday's episode came under intense scrutiny on social media, with many reaching out to Underwood.

"I got calls from all over the world from people that I was wondering, 'How did you find me? How do you know me?' I was getting prayers, I was getting love," Underwood said on Friday's episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, reports Entertainment Tonight. "And I want people to know this, I believe that God was telling me, 'I have a plan for you. I am about to pour down a blessing upon you. I just need to know, are you ready because you will face this again?'"

Underwood, 57, said she wanted to "be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves." She told Harvey that, "We are the only race of people that carry the race wherever we go and we're responsible for that." The comedian thanked those who reached out, noting that their comments helped her understand how they have "matured" Sheryl Underwood. "You have matured. Because I could have messed it up, couldn't I?" she told Harvey. "I could have messed it up."

Steve Harvey also praised Underwood for her handling of the situation, telling her everyone at his show thought she "handled it masterfully." He also said he "did not appreciate" Osbourne telling Underwood that she did not "need to be crying over that. I need to be the one crying." The problem "with solving racism is when you don't know what you're doing is racist," Harvey said. "If she were not Black, we're not even having this damn conversation about the baby, the royal family, or nothing else."

Underwood also spoke about the situation on her own podcast. She called Osbourne a "friend" and admitted to restraining herself while cameras were rolling. At first, Underwood thought the conversation was just a normal disagreement on the show, but then she realized there was something bigger going on. "I also got another feeling of, OK, Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position… this is time for you to show what you’re made of, and in a personal way," Underwood said. "No matter what somebody says about you, I can show you something better than I can tell you."

The argument between Underwood and Osbourne happened during Wednesday's episode. Sources told ET there was a closed-door meeting with the co-hosts, but nothing was resolved. They also did not touch on the argument during Thursday's episode. Instead, co-host Amanda Kloots referenced the argument at the beginning before moving on to new topics.

On Friday, Osbourne published an apology statement on Instagram. "After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday," Osbourne wrote. "I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better."