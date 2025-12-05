‘Selling the OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland Gets Married 3 Years After Brittany Snow Divorce

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland and Hannah Morrissey are married.

The Netflix personality, 36, tied the knot with Morrissey on Nov. 22 in Laguna Beach, Calif., celebrating in a small elopement-style ceremony attended by immediate family members and their dog Honey, PEOPLE reports.

Stanaland’s marriage to Morrissey comes three years after he and The Hunting Wives actress Brittany Snow announced their separation in September 2022, following two years of marriage. The two would go on to finalize their divorce in July 2023.

Stanaland told PEOPLE that marrying his “best friend” Morrissey was “an absolute dream come true in every way,” adding, “It was fun and intimate and intentional and about all the things it should be — two families becoming one and a celebration of love.”

The “intentionally untraditional” weekend was “less glitz and glamour and more of the things that actually matter,” the real estate agent explained, calling it “more of an intimate, anti-wedding elopement.”

“As Christians, being married is super important to both of us and I feel so lucky to have met someone like Hannah,” Stanaland continued. “We want to build a life together, till death do us part. Having a true partner like her is something I’ve always wanted and can honestly say I’ve never experienced before. It’s a really beautiful thing when you find it.”

Following his split from Snow, Stanaland met Morrissey at church, and the pair hard-launched their relationship on social media in May. In October, Stanaland announced that he and Morrissey had gotten engaged.

“Last week, in the very place we road tripped to shortly after we first met, I asked the best person I’ve ever known for forever,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Our little family just got a whole lot more official.”

“When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation,” the reality personality went on. “All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things it’s absolute magic.”

“I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways,” he concluded. “My cup is absolutely overflowing by this beautiful little family we’re creating.”