‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces 2 New Cast Members

Selling Sunset is bringing the drama in Season 4 — as well as two new faces. Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the highly-anticipated new season, premiering Nov. 24, introducing new agent Vanessa Villela and giving viewers their first on-camera glimpse of longtime Oppenheim Group agent Emma Hernan.

In the trailer, boss Jason Oppenheim reveals he’s bringing the two new ladies onto the team after Davina Potratz left to join rival agency Douglas Elliman, joining him, twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Maya Vander on the show.

Villela is no stranger to conflict, telling the camera, “I’ve had a lot of experiences where I’ve worked with women who are competitive, and I know how to deal with that.” Regardless, Villela’s co-workers aren’t shying away from putting the newcomer through the ringer drama-wise. Hernan is also ready for a no-nonsense approach to work. “I’m here to work, and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay, like Christine, out of mind,” she says in the trailer.

Things don’t say calm for long, however, as Oppenheim begins giving Hernan some of Quinn’s listings, as well as her desk. “I hope you see it as a professional decision,” he tells Quinn before the pregnant star walks away in tears. Quinn is also continuing her feud with Stause, with the Dancing With the Stars alum announcing, “I don’t hold a grudge, but I do hold people accountable.”

It’s been a long wait for Selling Sunset fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Season 4 since the previous season was released in August 2020, as Season 2 had previously been released in May 2020. Netflix announced in March that it had renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons, but hadn’t announced an official premiere date. Selling Sunset returns to Netflix for Season 4 on Wednesday, Nov. 24.