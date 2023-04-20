'Selling Sunset' Fans Notice Multiple Cast Members Are Missing From Season 6 Trailer

Netflix finally released a trailer for Selling Sunset Season 6 on Thursday, and fans were obsessed with who was not in it. Christine Quinn's absence was expected, as she previously announced plans to leave the show. However, fans were bummed to see Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela were all missing. Selling Sunset Season 6 debuts on Netflix on May 19.

Potratz did not post the trailer on her Instagram page, even though other Season 6 cast members did. While filming the new episodes last fall, Potratz publicly called out producers for her portrayal on the real estate series. When two writers praised Potratz for her looks at Burning Man, they wondered where "this energy" was on Selling Sunset. "Ask the producers!" Potratz replied.

Vander left Selling Sunset after she launched her own real estate group in Miami with the Oppenheim Group's rival Compass. Her decision to leave the show also came after she suffered her second pregnancy loss. TMZ reported Vander wouldn't be back for Season 6 in June 2022. Vander later confirmed the news herself on Instagram and wished the cast the best.

"So...I'm very proud of my Selling Sunset family for getting two more seasons and hopefully Emmy nomination," she wrote, reports PEOPLE. "I decided not to go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!"

Villela was not included in the Season 6 cast list. Sources told PEOPLE in June that her future was "up in the air" after the show was renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons. "Vanessa is stressed about coming back to the show," a source told the magazine. "She'd like to come back and she'd love to showcase her wedding, but she's heard the same thing as everyone else, that new realtors are going to be coming in."

Selling Sunset Season 6 will see the returns of Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Strause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani. Bre Tiesi joined the cast for the new season, while Nicole Young was promoted from guest star to a main cast member.

Quinn, like Vander, left the Oppenheim Group for a new business venture. She and her husband, Christian Dumont, launched a crypto real estate venture last year. In March, Quinn predicted Selling Sunset would end with Season 6 because fans will be disappointed with the cast changes, especially since she was the source of most of the drama on the show.

"It's definitely a different vibe, to say the least," Quinn told PEOPLE after appearing on The Masked Singer. "They've brought in so many new girls in." She added that new characters dilute "what people originally fell in love with."

"I definitely think it's going to be a completely different show, and I don't think as many people are going to tune in," Quinn said. "And then the people that do tune in are going to realize it's very different. They have to get to know a lot more characters. It's not as glamorous. It's not as fun anymore. I think they have an uphill battle right now. I really do."