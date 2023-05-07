'Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Pregnant Following Late-Term Pregnancy Loss

Former Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is reportedly pregnant. The news comes after she experienced a late-term pregnancy loss at 38 weeks in December 2021. In June 2022, Vander, 39, suffered a miscarriage after 10 weeks. Vander starred in the first five seasons of Selling Sunset but left before the upcoming Season 6.

Vander has not announced the news herself, but a source told PEOPLE on May 4 that she is expecting. On the same day the report was published, Vander shared a new video tour of a new property in Miami Beach, Florida. The real estate agent and her husband, David Miller, are also parents to Aiden and Elle.

In December 2021, Vander told fans she experienced the "hardest day" of her life. She had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. She revealed they planned to name the baby Mason and included a picture of the memory box.

"I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box," Vander wrote on Dec. 10, 2021. "I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'When is your due date' question."

Miller and Vander later learned that there was a "freak accident" with the umbilical cord that led to their tragedy. "We got the autopsy report about a month ago," she said during the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion. "We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta. But I'm doing much better and I have my husband. He's amazing. My kids are great. They keep me going and I have work and I'm busy, so I don't have time to sit and cry all day long."

Her family experienced more heartbreak in June 2022. That month, Vander shared a photo of Aiden sleeping, with a caption revealing that she had a miscarriage after 10 weeks. "But my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother," Vander added. "They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don't take things for granted!"

When Selling Sunset returns for its sixth season on May 19, Vander will be missing. She confirmed she would not be returning to the series, which follows the Los Angeles-based real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. It was "not an easy decision," Vander wrote. "Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful."

Vander later told Us Weekly she will "always" have regrets about leaving. "But at the end of the day, I have ... priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself," she said last year. "I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision."