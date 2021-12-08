‘Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Debuts Stunning New Hair Color on Red Carpet

Chrishell Stause is switching things up! The Selling Sunset star, 40, traded her signature blonde locks for a stunning chocolate brown color for Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards, documenting the whole transformation process on her Instagram Story with stylist Bradley Leake. Later pairing her new ‘do with a stylish red gown at the awards show, the Netflix star said on Instagram she simply “needed a change.”

Stause’s Selling Sunset co-stars hyped her up in the comments, with Heather Rae Young commenting heart and fire emojis before writing, “Ya girl. I did a triple take when I saw you tonight.” Emma Hernan added heart-eyed emojis to her comment, “YAS!!!! MY SEXY TRUFFLE.” It wasn’t just the Oppenheim Group paying Stause her due for changing her hue. Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo added commented, “Well damn!! Girl you can shave your head, it don’t matter.. still gonna be the baddest B..,” and Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson commented she was “obsessed” with the new color.

Nina Parker added in her comment, “I LOVE YOU AS A BRUNETTE!!!” while a stunned Jana Kramer wrote, “OH. WOW. YES.” Meghan McCain even chimed in saying, “I love it!!!” while The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe added a heart-eyed emoji to her one-word comment: “OH.”

Stause’s big change comes just shortly after the Netflix premiere of Selling Sunset Season 4, which teased the start of what is now her full-fledged romance with boss Jason Oppenheim. With Season 5 on the horizon, Stause told ELLE last week, “I think that the viewers are going to get a lot of payoff for things that weren’t exactly tied up in Season 4, because what happened is we filmed Seasons 4 and 5 consecutively, back-to-back. I feel like when you watch it, you’re like, ‘Wait, what happened with this? What happened with that?’ It will be tied up.”

As for her friendship-turned-romance with Oppenheim, she noted, “We worked so well together, so I think it’s just one of those things. We became best friends and no matter what happens in the future, whether that’s aligned or not, I think that we’ll always have that friendship. That’s what felt safe about sharing it with people, because I didn’t have that fear, because this is real life.”