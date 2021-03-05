Chrishell Stause Makes Bold Relationship Claim After Breakup With 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Keo Motsepe

✖

Chrishell Stause is taking some time for herself following her messy breakup with Keo Motsepe. The Selling Sunset star shared she was "off of men" after splitting from the Dancing With the Stars pro last week in response to a troll who left a strange comment on her latest post teasing her upcoming secret project. Sharing photos and video of a scripted TV series that's still under wraps, Stause wrote in part, "Please Lord let me have my lines memorized. I am rusty."

"That's great you're giving praise to Jesus but we all know you're fornicating your boyfriend," one of the Netflix star's followers wrote in response. "Wait until you're married to have sex. Sex is sacred between a man and a woman!" Stause replied candidly, "What kind of holy hell is this?" before informing the person that she was no longer with Motsepe. "Well I guess you haven't seen, but I no longer have a bf. So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men," she continued. "Ask me in a year. Jesus take the wheel."

Just hours after news broke last Friday that Stause and Motsepe had decided to go their separate ways after about three months of dating, the All My Children alum took to her Instagram Story to accuse her ex of being a liar, reposting various reporting about the reason for their split. "I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me," she wrote. "Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without the lying." Motsepe has yet to publicly reply to her accusations.

Stause's divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley was signed off on by a judge on Feb. 8 — the two married in October 2017 and announced in 2019 they had decided to end their marriage. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two had been "having trouble for a while," and were "somewhat fundamentally incompatible" in many ways, including plans for the future. While Stause was ready to begin a family and settle down, the insider said Hartley was ready to embrace the "new level of fame" that came with the NBC drama's success.