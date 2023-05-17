Selena Gomez Joining the Food Network

Selena Gomez is cooking in the television kitchen again. The Only Murders in the Building star has signed on to lead two new projects for Food Network, including one for the holiday season. Gomez previously starred in the Emmy-nominated Selena + Chef series for HBO Max. Warner Bros. Discovery owns both HBO Max and Food Network.

Gomez's first show is described as a "celebration-focused series" that will debut around the holidays. She will also work on a new series for 2024 in which she meets with the best chefs around the country to cook their most popular dishes. Both shows are produced by July Moon Productions and Sony Pictures Television's The Intellectual Property Corporation.

"The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate," Kathleen Finch, Food Network's Chairman and Chief Content Officer US Networks, said in a statement.

Gomez, 30, launched her first cooking show, Selena + Chef, on HBO Max in August 2020. The series features Gomez cooking in her home, with guest stars and professional chefs stopping by. At the end of each episode, the show donated $10,000 to the charity of the chef's choice. The fourth season was released in August and September 2022. Selena + Chef was nominated for Outstanding Culinary Series at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards. HBO Max also produced a Brazilian version, Sandy + Chef, starring singer and actress Sandy Leah Lima.

When filming Season 1, Gomez was a disaster in the kitchen, she told PEOPLE last year. "Season one I was a complete disaster and not to say I still don't have my moments but I've come a long way," she said. She has learned from the top chefs who have worked with her that you don't have to follow recipes to the letter. "Experiment with it," she added. Selena + Chef has not been renewed for a fifth season yet.

Gomez also stars in Hulu's critically acclaimed series Only Muders in the Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The three play amateur sleuths who start their own true crime podcast after a neighbor is killed in their upscale Manhattan apartment building. The third season premieres on Aug. 8.