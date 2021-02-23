Selena Gomez Almost Caught Her Kitchen on Fire in 'Selena + Chef' Episode

✖

Selena Gomez almost caught her kitchen on fire! Surprisingly, she didn't seem to panic too much while her pan was up in flames. While adding butter to the pan to sauté, she accidentally had the heat on high instead of low, resulting in her almost catching her kitchen on fire.

In the video, Gomez is making food with a number of people, when she's directed to add butter to her pan. While she was told to keep the heat on low, she didn't hear that part and instead had it on high, causing the butter to sizzle, then turning into flames. Not knowing what to do, she was finally told to cover the fire with a top and so she did, which put the flames out immediately. Asking what went wrong, she noted she thought the heat was suppose to be on high, but was corrected and told it was suppose to be on low.

This moment was too funny with @selenagomez on her show Selena + Chef 😂 No harm, no foul! What have been some of your biggest kitchen mishaps? pic.twitter.com/CLAn0MbWBM — KELIS (@kelis) February 18, 2021

Gomez has been praised by her fans over the years for her health journey and opening up in such detail about it. After kidney transplant surgery, she recently opened up about her diagnoses with bipolar disorder. Along with her former Disney star, Miley Cyrus, on Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram show, Gomez said she was diagnosed at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts and has continued educating herself on the disorder.

"Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals," she said. "McLean Hospital and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar and so, when I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it and I think people get scared of that."

In 2018, Gomez had to undergo a second life-saving surgery following her kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa. The Grown-ish actress opened up about hearing she was going to need a second surgery saying, "I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared.' My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery," Raisa told W Magazine, adding that doctors rushed Gomez back into surgery and removed a vein from her leg to build an artery to keep the new kidney in place. Since Gomez has come forward about her health journey, she's inspired many.