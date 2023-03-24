Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik Spark Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted eating dinner together in New York City, leading to rumors of dating. The story of their outing went viral on TikTok after user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed to be the hostess of the pair at an unnamed restaurant in the city where the two were dining. Then, after explaining how she and her friend work at celeb-favorite hot spots, she shared a screenshot of a text she and her friend exchanged, in which the friend wrote: "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them." In addition to the dinner, Gomez, 30, has recently been seen following Malik, 30, on Instagram, a change that was noticed by fans on Twitter. She is one of about 18 accounts the "Vibez" singer follows back on Instagram.

There has also been a re-emergence of an old red carpet moment from the early 2010s in which Gomez is asked which One Direction member she would most like to kiss. "Oh no," the "Same Old Love" singer says before quickly answering, "Zayn," while giggling. After being spotted at a bowling alley together in January, the Only Murders in the Building star was linked to Drew Taggart from the Chainsmokers. She had confirmed that she was single in a since-deleted Instagram post. Earlier this month, Gomez took aim at her relationship status with a TikTok video, in which she lip-synced to a sound clip that said, "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my God, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Like girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

Gomez captioned the post, "Still out here lookin for him lol." Gomez recently shared a post on her Instagram Story Friday, showing support for Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 26, who is the wife of her ex, Justin Bieber. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez began. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop." Malik, who ended his relationship with model Gigi Hadid in October 2021, has not publicly dated anyone since. Initially linked in 2015, the couple shares a 2-year-old daughter named Khai.