'Seeking Sister Wife': Brenda Worries Steve Won't Love Her as His Bond With April Grows in Sneak Peek

Seeking Sister Wife's Brenda Foley is getting worried about her place in her relationship with husband Steven Foley as he grows closer to potential second wife April. The couple is currently dating April while looking to pursue a polygamous lifestyle, but Brenda is open about the anxiety she's having as Steve and April grow closer in a PopCulture sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show.

As the trio enjoys a night out wine tasting, Steve and April break off for some private time while Brenda makes her way inside to warm up alone. "Up to this point, April and I haven't spent a lot of one-on-one time," Steve explains to the camera. "Maybe for an hour here or an hour there, so any few moments that you get just one-on-one [are] very important, very special."

The two are clearly feeling the chemistry as they enjoy the romantic setting, and Steve eventually breaks the tension to kiss April. "Showing Steve affection or getting affection from him now definitely feels more natural," April tells the camera later, "versus like in the beginning, whenever he would just touch my hand, I would just be like [gasp] like, 'Is this OK?' But now I just don't think twice about it."

It's definitely clear that the two are into one another, and Steve reveals in a joint interview with Brenda that it's more than just a crush at this point. "I mean, I can say that at this point in our relationship that yeah, I do love April," he confesses. "I can tell that there's that level of feeling and emotional connection between the two of us that is has gone to love."

Brenda doesn't look thrilled at the news. "Steve is the love of my life. I mean I know that he's going to fall in love with someone and that's the goal – we both know that," she says, admitting that it can be "a little bit hard" as she begins to wonder if he loves April more than her or would stop loving her in favor of April. "It just gets, I don't know. It's just- it's hard," Brenda admits. "Like, I hope it gonna be worth it." Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.