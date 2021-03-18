'Seeking Sister Wife' Couple Sidian and Tosha Reveal Why Their First Plural Marriage Fell Apart in Exclusive Premiere Sneak Peek

✖

Sidian and Tosha Jones are looking to add another wife to the family after the polygamist couple's first plural relationship ended in heartbreak. The newcomers to Seeking Sister Wife share their story in a PopCulture exclusive preview ahead of the Monday, March 22 season premiere of the TLC series, revealing that their polygamous path hasn't always been easy.

"I had a friend who was in a polygamous relationship, and what drew me to the lifestyle was learning that polygamy is a lot more than sex," Sidian explains of how he first came around to the idea of a plural marriage. "It is having more support in the house, more love to go around. You know, if somebody has any sort of problem, there's not just one other adult in the house to help tackle it, there's at least two others."

It was then that he and his first wife, with whom he shares two kids, decided to try polygamy. Enter Tosha, who learned about polygamy from Sidian and grew interested in the idea due to "the family aspect." Sidian then introduced Tosha to his first wife, who he says was "very accepting" of her new sister wife and "really wanted to bring her into the family." Tosha fit in immediately, and after about three months, the family transitioned into her living with them.

"After spending time with Sidian in his family, it really felt like I was meant to be there," Tosha says of the early days of their relationship. Sidian agrees that things between the two women "really fell into place easily" right off the bat, and that they would "switch off" time with him at night in their separate bedrooms, although nothing was scheduled.

"We were all getting along great. We loved it, the kids loved it for about six months, and that's when things fell apart," Sidian shares. "My first wife really started questioning whether polygamy was for her." When Tosha learned of the unrest in the house, she says she "really wanted to respect her position and give them opportunity to let them work on their marriage," so she decided to leave their home and see what would eventually happen.

It was clearly a tough time for Tosha, who when asked what her time apart from Sidian and the kids was like begins to cry. "Sorry," she apologizes. "I didn't expect that." Get to know the Jones family even more when a new season of Seeking Sister Wife premieres on Monday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.