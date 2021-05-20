'Seeking Sister Wife': Sidian Shares Concerns About Potential Sister Wife Alexandra With Tosha in Exclusive Clip

✖

Sidian and Tosha Jones' search to add another wife to their family may have hit a roadblock on Seeking Sister Wife. Sidian shares his concerns about courting potential sister wife Alexandra with Tosha in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, breaking down with his wife what he learned on the first date with Alexandra.

"You have to tell me everything. I'm really excited," Tosha tells her husband when he comes inside after the date. "And I was peeking out the window at you guys. You're so cute." She's thrilled when Sidian admits he "overall" had a lot of fun, but a little disappointed to learn they didn't share a kiss at the end of the date. "I know it's super bizarre, but I would be excited if Sidian kisses Alexandra, because I remember our first kiss, and I'd love for somebody else to experience the same feelings I have for him," she admits to the camera. "Probably not what the average wife is looking for their husband to do."

While Tosha is still on cloud nine about possibly adding Alexandra to the family, Sidian breaks the news that there were some "concerning" parts to the date too, including that Alexandra wasn't "super into" being a mother. Flashing back to the date, Alexandra admits she is still figuring out if she wants to have kids, which is definitely a problem for father-of-three Sidian. "I'm totally fine if Alexandra doesn't really want to have kids of her own, but I am a dad," he tells the cameras. "I've got three kids, two of which live with me, so she would kind of need to have some role with the kids in their lives. So that is concerning."

Tosha is hopeful based on her own experience coming into Sidian's family with his now-ex. "When I came in and started building a relationship with you, I didn't come into the relationship thinking like, 'Oh I'm going to be a mom,' or all of that. It really just grew on me," she admits. Sidian agrees, "Maybe if she hung out with us more and saw what the kids were like [she'll] realize that it's not this big, scary thing or something like that."

Problem number two comes with Alexandra's dating life, as she told Sidian she was dating "potentially a couple other people" at this time. "Did you like, tell her how we would feel about that?" Tosha asks, to which her husband admits he didn't, as it's a bit heavy for first date talk. Will Sidian and Tosha be able to work things out with Alexandra? Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.