'Seeking Sister Wife' Announces New Season Premiere Date on TLC

Seeking Sister Wife is back with a brand new season filled with families looking to add another member to the family. TLC announced Thursday that the hit show exploring the polygamist lifestyle returns for all-new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET, following the lives of five poly families in various stages of attempting to add another wife to their lives.

Adding to the difficulties facing the families is the coronavirus pandemic, which makes adding a sister wife even more stressful and unconventional. Three new couples are joining the fray this season, which TLC teased would be "noisier than ever." With a "90 Day twist" starring a Brazilian bombshell and involving a dramatic divorce, all while in quarantine, this season has a "wildly unfiltered and compelling look" into the ups and downs of these families' dating lives. Seeking Sister Wife returns for a new season on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Seeking Sister Wife is produced for TLC by Bright Spot Content and All3Media America.

Fans of Seeking Sister Wife looking for more about the polygamist lifestyle can also tune in to Season 10 of Sister Wives, premiering on TLC on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET, the network also announced Thursday. Chronicling the lives of Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — this season could be the most dramatic yet, as both Christine and Meri question if they want to be married anymore.

This divide in the family comes after their move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they had planned to live on a massive family compound before the coronavirus pandemic forced them to each quarantine with their children in separate homes as Kody attempted to go back and forth safely. With Christine feeling a division from her fellow wives and Robyn admitting she feels her relationship with Kody is being undermined, it's clear there's plenty of drama to go around.

The distance is clearly taking a toll on Meri, who admits in the season trailer, "I can't make him love me," as Christine confides in her that she "can't do marriage with Kody anymore." Meanwhile, Kody seems over working to make his wives happy: " don't want to spend the rest of my life listening to women tell me how unhappy they are," he says in the trailer. "I need my wives to stop complaining about this divide that we've got in the family."