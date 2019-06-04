‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Couple Arrested for Stalking, Harassment

Seeking Sister Wife stars Bernie and Paige McGee were arrested for staking and harassment Friday in Mississippi.

Paige’s brother, Patrick Marble, accused the two of frequently calling his home, cell phone and work phone to leave harassing messages. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Marble’s girlfriend was also a target of their harassment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Benie is also accused of confronting Marble and harassing him, but it is unclear how he was harassed. However, Marble and his girlfriend said they afraid for their lives.

It is also not clear what caused the harassment, but Marble took to Twitter last month to criticize Paige for allegedly attacking a fan who has a child with Down Syndrome.

On Feb. 16, Marble shared a screenshot of a Facebook message in which Paige allegedly calls a fan “trash” after the fan shared pictures of her grandchildren. Paige told the fan she believes the fan’s child has Down Syndrome because of “what a horrible person you are and God is punishing you!”

Here’s Paige McGee attacking a fan who has a child with Down-syndrome pic.twitter.com/VDMyF7UVeV — Patrick Marble (@patrickmarble) February 16, 2019

A few days later, Marble tweeted to TLC, asking why they were not investigating or responding to Paige’s “vile rant attacking parents of Down Syndrome children.” He did not receive a response to the tweet.

The McGees joined Seeking Sister Wife in Season 2. The series centers on couples looking to grow their polygamous relationships.

According to Newsweek, Bernie’s search for another wife started after a fire destroyed their Mississippi home. Paige also told Bernie she was jealous, which ended his first wife hunt.

“When we were courting our first potential sister wife, I did have some jealousy issues. She was a good friend of both of ours, but even though she was my friend, it was hard to know that she and Bernie were texting and talking to each other privately,” Paige said in one episode. “Had a little bit of drama there with that.”

“I know last time we were courting…I saw a lot of hurt in your eyes, I don’t want to see that again. But I’m ready to try it again,” Bernie told her. “So, are you OK? Because that’s what it all hinges on, how open you’re going to be, how heartfelt you’re going to be.”

In another episode last month, Paige said she was concerned her husband would cheat on her with other women while searching for another wife.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC