'Dancing With the Stars' Creates Buzz for Disney+ Move in New Promos

Dancing With the Stars is inviting fans back into the ballroom as the dance competition show prepares to premiere its all-new season exclusively on Disney+ this fall. Ahead of the Season 31 premiere on Monday, Sept. 19, the streamer launched a number of exciting new promos inviting fans to make the leap to Disney+ from ABC.

In one new trailer, classic dancing moments from Disney films like Beauty and the Beast and the Lion King are juxtaposed with their DWTS counterparts, as the streamer invites you to "make your heart dance in a whole new way" and "watch the perfect pair take the dance floor this fall." New host Alfonso Ribeiro can then be seen on stage as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum says, "It's all about the heart," with returning co-host Tyra Banks reminding viewers to "be our guest."

In another promo, pro dancer Daniella Karagach, who took home the Mirror Ball Trophy alongside Iman Shumpert last season, transforms a Disney+ subscriber family's living room into the ballroom, as she entices them to "let the magic of dance come alive." It's a landmark season for Dancing With the Stars, as this will be the first time in 16 years the hit show won't air on ABC. It will also go down in the books as the first-ever live series on Disney+.

Let the magic of dance come alive 💫 when #DWTS premieres on September 19! Stream the new season LIVE only on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/HDjzh0863B — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) August 18, 2022

"The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach," Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media, and Entertainment Distribution, said in April. Last month, Ribiero, who won DWTS Season 19, was confirmed to be joining Banks as a co-host in Season 31. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all be back as judges.

"Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," Ribeiro said in July. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."