'Dancing With the Stars' Releases New Trailer for Disney+ Premiere

Disney+ released the first trailer for Dancing With the Stars' jump to the streaming platform, highlighting the most unforgettable moments from the show's first 30 seasons. The upcoming 31st season will be the first to stream live on Disney+, starting on Monday, Sept. 19. Disney also announced plans to release Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances on Sept. 8 to mark Disney+ Day.

The preview, first published by Deadline, focuses on some of the most famous stars to appear on the show in recent years, including James Van Der Beek, Bindi Irwin, and JoJo Siwa. There is also footage of Alfonso Ribeiro taking the ballroom floor during his successful mirror ball trophy campaign in Season 19. Ribeiro will co-host this season with Tyra Banks. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are back at the judge's table.

Dancing With the Stars will be the first live series on Disney+. It is also the first major U.S. reality show to be exclusively available live on a streaming platform. This will allow fans across the country to vote for the first time, as only viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones could participate in the fan votes before.

The decision to move DWTS to Disney+ was a surprise for many. The show was the anchor of ABC's schedules for 16 years, usually in the Monday 8 p.m. ET time slot. This year, Bachelor in Paradise will take over the slot.

"Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media, and Entertainment Distribution, said in April. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Ribiero was named DWTS co-host in July. He also hosts ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos, which was coincidentally also hosted by Tom Bergeron. "Dancing With the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," Ribeiro said in July. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."