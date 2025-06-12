‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Demi Engemann Reveals Her Secret to the Perfect Dirty Soda (Exclusive)

Demi Engemann is ready to share all her dirty (soda) secrets!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared her recipe for the perfect homemade dirty soda with PopCulture.com as she opened up about the “insanity” of watching the Utah tradition catch on all over the world.

Before Hulu’s hit show following the ladies of MomTok turned dirty soda — a combination of soda, coffee creamer, and flavored syrups — into a household name, Engemann said she would always find it “strange” not to see drive-thru soda shops when traveling.

“I was like, how am I going to get my water in?” Engemann recalled, explaining that while she knew dirty sodas were something “not everyone” knew about, she could have never expected it to “blow up” like it did on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and TikTok.

Demi Engemann attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“It’s actually insanity how much it’s caught on, and I love it,” the reality personality told PopCulture. “There are so many interesting Utah-isms and little things that we have here … down to the hairstyles, and the outfits and our drinks. I knew to an extent that that would be our brand, but I didn’t expect that to explode to the level that it has.”

Seeing people all over the world making their own dirty sodas at home is “so fun,” and Engemann said she it’s “awesome to see that something that we love and that we genuinely have multiple times a day has caught on.”

That’s why Engemann has partnered with Ninja Thirsti to create her own Dirty Soda Pack to help people get a taste of Utah at home using their Ninja Thirsti Drink System. People can pick up their own a flavor pack of their own featuring the Dr. Thirsti, Hint of Mango, and Hint of Lime flavors, the Cola, Dr. Thirsti and Lemonade flavors, the Cola, Hint of Black Cherry and Hint of Lime flavors, or Engemann’s favorite — the Tropical Pineapple, Hint of Raspberry, and Hint of Lime flavor pack.

Courtesy of Ninja Thirsti

“I love all the fruity flavors,” she explained. “Then for a little Demi twist, I like to add coconut cream, and then you have to fill that cup to the top with pebbled ice — that is the key to making sure you have a crisp, perfect dirty soda. It’s all in the amount of ice that you have and a little splash of coconut cream added to it. That is like chef’s kiss.”

Using her Ninja Thirsti to control everything from the flavors of her drink to the carbonation level, Engemann says she feels like the at-home device is “the futuristic thing for soda shops, becayse it makes life so much easier.”

“I’m so grateful, because here in Utah, a lot of stores are closed on Sunday [including] my normal drive-thru that I go to to get my soda,” Engemann said. But it’s no problem, because she can now go home and “literally make the same drink” she would get otherwise.

The Dirty Soda Packs are available to purchase now, just in time for summer. (Get the details here).

“My go-to summer day consists of the pool and a big fat sparkling water at the pool,” Engemann gushed. “The Ninja Thirsti’s been so great for that, because I can just fill up my water, fill it up with ice, fill it up with my drink, make it from home and then head off to the pool. It cuts the time of having to go anywhere, and it’s my go-to for hot summer days.”