Jennifer Affleck is going to be a mom of three! The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 25, is expecting her third child with husband Zac Affleck, the couple shared with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Hulu personality revealed that her pregnancy came as a “surprise,” although she and her husband, who also share son Lucas, 19 months, and daughter Nora, 3, felt “there was another baby waiting for us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!” Jennifer shared of learning she was pregnant. Both Jennifer and Zac are waiting to learn the sex of their little one until birth, but the pregnant star has a “strong feeling” it’s a girl. “I’ve dreamed about this little girl for a while now, and I truly believe she’s the one I’m carrying,” she said.

Following the success of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1, the TikTok personality said it’s been “quite a journey” so far in her pregnancy as she’s dealt with newfound interest in her life in addition to “nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and mood swings.”

“I thought having two kids back-to-back was tough, but this has taken things to a whole new level. With the stress of work, motherhood, and the challenges that come with pregnancy, it’s been a lot,” she explained. “On top of that, I had some strong cravings and aversions — all I wanted was pho and limes with salt!”

Jennifer and Zac’s relationship found itself in dire straits during the first season of the reality show, and the MomTok influencer said it “took a toll” on her marriage and her mental health. “There were many dark days. There’s so much more to our story than people realize,” she explained, adding, “While I’m not sharing all the details online, it’s been essential for our relationship and mental health to keep our journey private until we’re ready to talk about it.”

Hulu

Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to premiere in May, and Jennifer admits that filming in addition to her pregnancy was a “big challenge.” She said, “Pregnancy is already incredibly challenging both mentally and physically, and with everything else I was juggling, there’s no doubt this has been my hardest pregnancy yet.”

She went on, “However, those moments, along with carrying this baby, have helped me realize what truly matters most. I’ve learned that help and resources are available if you seek them. This journey has profoundly changed me and shaped the person, mother, and friend I aspire to be.”