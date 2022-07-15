'Say Yes to the Dress': Picky Bride Puts Kleinfeld Staff to the Test in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Say Yes to the Dress bride Milan Broadus is putting the bridal consultants of Kleinfeld to the test as she continues her long journey to find the perfect dress. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Saturday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the beautiful bride brings mom Belinda and future mother-in-law Mari Schmidt along for their third dress excursion – and she has a very specific vision in mind.

"I am here to try on Martina Liana dresses," Milan tells the camera, joking that while she might not be "marrying Martina Liana," she is "excited to try on her dresses." When Schmidt asks if Milan is feeling hopeful about actually picking out a dress on their Klinefeld trip, she admits that none of the gowns she's looking at just in the main gallery have struck her fancy.



"I have been wedding dress shopping twice with my mother and my future mother-in-law, and while they all felt like we found the dress, I did not," Milan admits. When she does find a dress she doesn't actively dislike, mom Belinda points out wryly, "That's very similar to one that you tried on before, and then you didn't like it."

Bridal consultant Peter has his work cut out for him as he meets the bride and asks her if she has anything particular in mind. In addition to Martina Liana gowns, Milan wants her stunning gown to match the Santorini, Greece vibe of her destination wedding. "I'm looking for a mermaid style," she tells Peter. "I want a mixed fabric, so I like the idea of doing some sort of lace with a little embellishment on the top. And then something a little bit more structured on the bottom."

When it comes to bling, "I need some kind of sparkle," Milan says, to which Peter agrees the dress needs it to "keep it alive" and not flat. But when Belinda and Schmidt are asked if they're on the same page, the two can't help but laugh. "What do your opinions mean to Milan?" a producer asks, to which Belinda responds, "Nothing. My opinion means nothing to Milan. She is picky. Shopping for prom dresses was very much the same. This is very familiar territory for me." Schmidt chimes in with a giggle, "I don't know! I thought [my opinion] meant a little something." Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.