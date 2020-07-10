'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Gets Creative to Help a Bride Amid Coronavirus Pandemic in Exclusive Premiere Preview

✖

Say Yes to the Dress' Randy Fenoli will go to any length to help a bride find the gown of her dreams! Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the designer got creative to make bride-to-be Melissa Rader's socially-distanced dress appointment the perfect memory, video chatting in during a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Saturday's Say Yes to the Dress season premiere.

Video conferencing with Fenoli, her two friends and mother-in-law, Rader's mother helped the bride try on gowns the bridal designer had shipped directly to her home after the first dress she chose didn't work out. "I have to say, I'm so excited," he said before logging on. "I have not worked with a bride in months, and I have never done a virtual appointment. So I've sent her some dresses. I really think that she's gonna say yes to one of these dresses."

Trying on a gorgeous keyhole gown with crystal-studded back, Rader explains that while she "wasn't sure" about it at first, she has since had her feelings grow toward it. "It stood out to me," she explained. "It was very elegant but simple. And it was one of those dresses that like, I don't think I would have picked out myself."

Conferencing with her crew, Rader said she was even considering the dress one of her favorites right off the bat, with Fenoli agreeing she looked "stunning" in it. "It's got a gorgeous back," he continued. "When you wear it outside, those crystals are gonna sparkle like they are on fire."

Maid of Honor Lyndi Roecker agreed, weighing in from her own home. "I love it. I think it's really different from your first dress," she told her friend. "You look really sophisticated and elegant." Rader's mom was all in as well, thanking Fenoli for going outside her daughter's comfort zone. "I love it. I love it," she gushed. "She never liked keyhole before, so she would have never looked for that before, but it looks stunning."

"Everybody loved it. It was a huge hit," Rader said, thrilled. "And I was a little nervous about the reactions at first because it's very different from my original dress, but they loved it and I love it. And I think it's definitely a top choice." There's one more dress in contention, but Say Yes to the Dress fans will simply have to wait to see which one Rader chooses for her big day! Say Yes to the Dress returns with an all-new season Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.