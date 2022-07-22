'Say Yes to the Dress': 'American Idol' Alum Lost Finding Her Own Perfect Gown in Exclusive Sneak Peek

American Idol and X Factor alum Jillian Jensen has performed at so many weddings over the years that she's a bit lost when it comes to her own! That's where Randy Fenoli and the Say Yes to the Dress team come in. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Saturday's all-new episode of the TLC show, longtime fans of the series Jillian and her mom, Sharon Jensen, make their way to Kleinfeld Bridal to make the musician's own wedding dreams come true.

Calling it "like a dream" to actually be heading to Kleinfeld herself, the Season 13 American Idol alum can't help but get "starstruck" when Fenoli appears in the flesh to help her find her way, telling the cameras, "I am so happy that Randy is here, because my mother has been sending me his dresses almost three times a day." Sharon chimes in, "I said, 'The place is beautiful. Now all we need is Randy,'" to which the designer responds, "Here I am. Like I Dream of Jeannie. Boom...and I'm here."

Fenoli and bridal consultant Krissy think they've got an "easy" task in front of them, but Jillian quickly warns them she's awash in a sea of wedding ideas because of her profession. "I don't know what I want. That's the problem," she explains. "Like, as far as my stable job [goes], I'm a wedding singer." Fenoli picks up, "So you've seen thousands of gowns, thousands of brides," to which Jillian responds, "Yes. That's why I don't know what I want. I see them all the time, and I feel numb to it."

Luckily, Jillian has the perfect team on her side, because Krissy is also a singer. While the two joke about possibly breaking out a little two-part harmony right there in the store, Jillian looks back on her own musical journey through life. "I have been singing since I was two years old, and I really love it. I do," she recalls, as mom Sharon adds, "She came out of my womb singing 'I Will Always Love You' I think."

Winning contests, and making it to the Top 24 of both Season 13 of American Idol and Season 2 of The X Factor, throughout her life, Jillian says music has just been her "heart and soul." And then comes her fiancé, Clay Toronto. "I signed up for this dating site. I'm swiping and I see him playing a guitar. And I was like, 'Ooh, I wanna get to know you.' So I sent him a message immediately," she recalls. "Within 12 hours we talked on the phone that night and then met that same day, I went to his house and we haven't been apart since."

Getting back to the task at hand of finding a dress, Fenoli begins with the silhouette, and Jillian confesses she's had her eye on one gown since walking in. "So a more fitted silhouette? Maybe like a trumpet silhouette. That's absolutely perfect," Fenoli says. "And that's probably what I would put you in. So that's probably where we're gonna start." Will Jillian find her dream dress? Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.