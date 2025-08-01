Savannah Chrisley Tells Sister Lindsie ‘We’re No Longer Family, Lose Our Last Name’

Savannah Chrisley’s feud with sister Lindsie Chrisley continues to ramp up.

In the new trailer for the Chrisley Knows Best family’s new Lifetime series, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, which premieres on Sept. 1, Savannah accuses her half-sister of having betrayed father Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, in their federal fraud case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The prosecutor read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI. We’re no longer family, lose our last name,” Savannah, 27, claims of her older sister in the trailer. Grayson Chrisley, 19, agrees, “We’ve had [our] own family members betray us,” as Chase Chrisley, 29, adds, “I mean, [if] your blood will screw you over, then a stranger definitely will.”

Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, were indicted on charges of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after being convicted by a jury. The former USA Network stars reported to prison in January 2023, but in May, they were released early on a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

Play video

Todd’s 81-year-old mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, admits in the trailer that the family was “torn apart” after Todd and Julie went to prison, with Savannah agreeing, “With my parents gone, our household is completely divided. I told my parents I don’t know if it can ever be repaired, honestly.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality trailer dropped just weeks after Lindsie, 35, addressed her decision to change her last name on Instagram to Lindsie Landsman, dropping her maiden name in favor of the surname of her boyfriend, David Landsman.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Lindsie revealed on her The Southern Tea podcast that while she and Landsman weren’t married, the Chrisley name came with “assumptions of all different kinds, weight that I truly feel like I never asked for.”

“For a long time, I very much battled with carrying my maiden last name, and with me carrying that last name came public association,” she explained, adding that her last name “became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity, in business, and has been problematic for projects that I have done post-Chrisley Knows Best.”

“It truly was a decision that I made about reclaiming my peace and stepping into my future, that is defined by love, growth over the past couple of years, and just forward movement,” she said, adding, “It has nothing to do with erasing my past. It is all about choosing my future and protecting the people that I love most while doing so. And it felt like it was the right thing to do.”