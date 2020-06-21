Savannah Chrisley Reveals Why She and Fiance Nic Kerdiles Postponed Wedding

✖

Savannah Chrisley explained the rationale behind her decision to delay her wedding to fiance Nic Kerdiles in a recent episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. The couple has been engaged since April 2019 and started dating in November 2017. The 22-year-old Chrisley said the couple decided their relationship was moving too fast.

"We made [the decision] together. We both just realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating," Chrisley told her father, Todd Chrisley on Thursday's podcast episode, reports Entertainment Tonight. The Growing Up Chrisley star said she recently spoke with a close friend who told her the best parts of their relationship will become better while the bad things become worse.

"And I truly sat on that and I thought about it and there was just so much that Nic and I needed to work through," she said. "And there was a lot of pressure because we got engaged, it was public and everyone expected a wedding." Before they decided to slow down, the couple even went venue hunting and made big plans for the wedding weekend. During that process, she learned the two still have things to work on.

"We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's OK not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows," she said, adding that the two picked May 9 - her late grandfather's birthday - for their wedding date. Chrisley added that the wedding would have been postponed anyway due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said they "would have been screwed" if they had stuck with the date. "That would have been so bad," she added.

Todd also supported the couple's decision. After she told him, Todd's first instinct was to be a manager, but he then switched to "dad mode." This "made me feel good that he supported my decision," she said. "It's been a whirlwind of things and we're still working on things. We're both in therapy. We're doing what we know we need to do."

Back in October 2019, Chrisley sparked break-up rumors just because she got a new haircut. She told E! News they are still engaged, but agreed to take "some steps back" and "focusing" on their "God-centered" relationship. They are taking things "day-by-day" and understand that marriage is more important than just an opportunity to post more Instagram photos. "Marriage isn't just for the Instagram, it's not for the photos, it's not a photo-opp. It's a real life thing," she said at the time.