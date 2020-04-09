Savannah Chrisley Thanks Fiance Nic Kerdiles for Being There Through ‘Breakdowns’ Amid Dad Todd’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Savannah Chrisley is giving credit to fiancé Nic Kerdiles for being her emotional support through dad Todd Chrisley‘s positive coronavirus diagnosis and subsequent recovery. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter took to Instagram Wednesday after her father came forward with his big health news to share a photo of her husband-to-be alongside a sweet message about how he’s helped her make it through the more difficult parts of her dad’s COVID-19 fight.

“Because I love this pic and this guy deserves a post of his own!” she captioned a photo on Instagram of the two cuddled up beachside in coordinating athleisure. “Thank you for being there by my side these past 3 weeks…couldn’t have gotten through the breakdowns or tears without you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:47pm PDT

She added in an update after realizing Instagram cut her off on the last post, “DAD IS HOME AND DOING WELL! He said he feels 75% better!! Within the past couple days he’s kinda been a smarta—…so we know he’s definitely on the mend! I mean that mischievous smile isn’t ever gonna give up.”

Todd revealed he had been fighting COVID-19 over the past three weeks on Wednesday’s episode of Chrisley Confessions: “Can we talk about this b— called corona? I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth. Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my a—.”

Savannah subsequently took to her Instagram to share a lengthy note about her experience. “Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life,” she wrote. “When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of u…my mindset was ‘Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok…’ BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care…he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him.”

Pushing back against people who would criticize Todd for obtaining a test amid testing shortages, Savannah continued, “Here in TN Vanderbilt was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say…’OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY…’ u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped.”

The former pageant queen continued, “Dad’s symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured.

“I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my bestfriend…I also never go to bed a single night without a ‘Goodnight and I love you’ text..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was,” she continued. “At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said “If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!’”

Savannah pleaded with her followers to take the pandemic crisis seriously in conclusion: “So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER!” she wrote. “Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends [Dr. Charles Galanis] [Dr. Jacob Unger] for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy.”