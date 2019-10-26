Savannah Chrisley Speaks out on New Relationship Details With Fiance Nic Kerdiles After Debuting Pixie Haircut

Savannah Chrisley has clarified her relationship status a bit after surprising fans with a drastic haircut. Chrisley confused some fans last week when she posted a photo of her new pixie cut on Instagram, and many jumped to the conclusion that she and her fiance were splitting up. She has not told E! News that that is not necessarily the case.

“I get so many women, younger and older, messaging me about self-confidence and they don’t have the confidence to do this that the other and I’m a full believer in women empowerment and doing what makes you feel good,” Chrisley said. “That’s what that caption was about. Doing something, going out on a limb, finally having the guts to do something you’ve always wanted to do, so that was me.”

Chrisley added that “it’s insane” that people assume women can only make drastic changes to their appearance during a breakup or other heartbreaking event. However, she did admit that she and her fiance, Nic Kerdiles are “taking some steps back.”

Chrisley told the outlet that she and Kerdiles are “focusing” on a “God-centered” relationship, and taking it “day-by-day.” All of this is a good thing, she said, and she and Kerdiles are definitely still engaged. “Marriage isn’t just for the Instagram, it’s not for the photos, it’s not a photo-opp. It’s a real life thing,” she said.

As for the haircut, Chrisley unveiled it for the first time on last Tuesday, Oct. 15, with a pair of pictures of herself on Instagram. The caption encouraged women to take control of their bodies and their appearances, no matter what social conventions tell them to do.

“Ladies… do what YOU want to do. Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it,” she wrote with a winking emoji. She added a quote: “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer,” which was attributed to Rihanna.

Chrisley has shared more pictures with Kerdiles since the haircut, but all of them show her with longer hair, suggesting that they were taken beforehand. A few fans are still nervous, as the pair is a favorite celebrity couple, and their wedding was one of the most anticipated parts of the new season of Chrisley Knows Best.



Chrisley Knows Best airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the USA Network.