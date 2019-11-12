Savannah Chrisley Reveals Moment She Considers ‘Best Decision’ of Her Life

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley shared a photo with fans that she calls a moment in time that was the “best decision” of her life. The reality star posted a collage of photos showing her brother Chase Chrisley baptizing the 22-year-old four years ago on Nov. 9, 2019. She proceeded to write a caption thanking God for all the blessings he’s given her and for knowing what is best for her even when she doesn’t.

Several fans took to the comment section to share their support.

One person wrote, “I can’t believe it was 4 years ago, I remember it like it was yesterday!! Proud of you friend. We are all a work in progress in need of God’s daily grace. Keep moving forward in Gods purposes [heart emoji] happy anniversary!.”

Another fans said, “Everything you just said spoke to my heart. That’s exactly the way I feel with Christ as my Lord and Savior, and I couldn’t have said it better myself. I was rebaptized last year on a whip. I felt called to do it so I did. Right then and there. With no family or friends… just my church family and God. It’s truly a special moment. Much love and many blessings! Miss you like woah!”

Recently, Chrisley made another big decision: she chopped her hair! It was something she was on the fence about going into, but decided to do it anyway and received nothing but praise from fans, despite the fact that her dad Todd Chrisley didn’t seem to like the new hairdo.