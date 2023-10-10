Savannah Chrisley and New Boyfriend Wear Matching Outfits, Pack on PDA

Savannah Chrisley is feeling her new boyfriend Robert Shiver! The new couple was spotted putting on some serious PDA during Saturday's Zach Bryan concert at an Alabama rodeo, sporting matching outfits while hugging and kissing in photos obtained by TMZ. In the photos, the Chrisley Knows Best star and former football player can be seen with their arms around one another while watching the concert in matching merch from the "Something in the Orange" artist.

Chrisley broke the news that she was dating Shiver, who made headlines earlier this year as the alleged victim of his estranged wife's attempted murder-for-hire plot, on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast in September. "This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill. It's fine," the Growing Up Chrisley alum shared, admitting that she slid into his DMs on Instagram after reading stories online about what had happened to him. "I like the DMs," she quipped. "He's too hot to die."

At the time, Chrisley said she loved that Shiver was a "normal person," but that things were "very, very new" between them and they were still "getting to know each other." Asked about her favorite part of her new beau, she responded, "His heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate." Since then, things have gotten more serious between the two, and the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star told Us Weekly Monday that she "could not be happier" with her relationship.

"Everything is great," Chrisley shared with the outlet. "I'm so thankful to just have such a great person in my life." She continued by calling Shiver "such an amazing human being" from whom she's "learned so much" about parenting. Shiver is a good example of "showing up even when it's hard," she added. The former athlete shares three children with estranged wife Lindsay Shiver, who allegedly coordinated a murder-for-hire plot against her husband before being arrested in July.

Both parties had filed for divorce in April, with the former Auburn University football player alleging that Lindsay had engaged in "adulterous conduct" leading to the end of their marriage. Lindsay filed for divorce the next day. Following her divorce, Lindsay is currently out on bail and awaiting trial in the Bahamas. She faces 60 years in prison if convicted.