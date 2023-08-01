Auburn Cheerleader Lindsay Shiver Allegedly Hired Hitman to Kill Football Player Husband

Lindsay Shiver, a former beauty queen and Auburn cheerleader from Thomasville, Georgia, is accused of plotting to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, along with her alleged boyfriend and another man in The Bahamas, where Lindsay and Robert have a home, according to PEOPLE. Police in Abaco, in The Bahamas arrested Lindsay, 36, her boyfriend, Terrance Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 28, the allege proposed hitman, per the Bahamas Court News. The three were arrested when police learned about the alleged plot to kill Robert while investigating a July 16 break-in at Grabber's Bar and Grill on Guana.

Police were searing the phone of a person suspected of the break-in and discovered WhatsApp messages that laid out the alleged plot to kill Robert. "On July 16, 2023, at Abaco, [the defendants,] while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver," the police report said, per the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. The three arrested remained held in a Bahamian jail and are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 5. The Thomasville Times-Enterprise also reported that Robert has filed for divorce after the found about his wife's alleged fair with Bethel.

Lindsay Shiver was a cheerleader at Auburn and was named Miss Houston County in 2005. Robert Shiver played for the Auburn Tigers football team as he was a long snapper from 2006 to 2008. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2009 but was cut before the season began. He is currently an executive vice president at an insurance company in Georgia.

According to Lindsay's Instagram account, she met Robert during a fitness class at Auburn University. "The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other," Lindsay wrote in an Instagram post next to a picture at her 2007 wedding. "So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe Cheers to many more."