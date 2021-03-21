Sadie Robertson Shares Sweet New Baby Bump Photos as Due Date Approaches

✖

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson shared new pregnancy photos on Saturday, with only weeks to go before she and husband Christian Huff welcome their first child. The couple revealed in November they are expecting a baby girl. Robertson, 23, and Huff, 20, married in November 2019 and announced Robertson was expecting in October.

"Soaking up every minute of this season with you preparing for the best life change to come," Robertson wrote in the caption for the photos. She also tagged Huff and photographer Jayda Iye. Robertson's famous followers praised the photo, including her mother, Korie Robertson. "So beautiful!!" Korie wrote. "Teary!!!! With joy! Beautiful with such expectant life and joy!!!!!!" Elisabeth Hasselbeck wrote. "Oh, you are stunning," Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson, who recently welcomed a baby herself, wrote. "The best," Huff wrote in his own comment, alongside three heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Robertson has been sharing photos throughout her pregnancy to keep fans up to date. In February, she celebrated the start of her third trimester. "Here we goooooo!!! Excited for this one," she wrote. She also shared several photos from her baby shower last month, with her friends and husband. "Thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness," she wrote. "Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! So happy rn."

Robertson's pregnancy experience has not been completely smooth. In October, she revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus while pregnant. Other members of the Robertson family began showing symptoms, and Robertson first tested negative. Huff came down with a fever though, and two days later, Robertson began experiencing symptoms herself. During an episode of her WHOA That's Good podcast, Robertson said she had a terrible headache, a bad cough, lost her sense of taste and smell, and began having trouble sleeping.

"All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," Robertson recalled. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot. It's really a dark sickness." At one point, Robetson was hospitalzied. Thankfully, she and her family have since recovered from the virus. She also assured fans that her unborn baby is "