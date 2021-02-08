'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shares New Baby Bump Photo as She Ends 3rd Trimester

✖

Sadie Robertson is ready to hold her baby in her arms. The Duck Dynasty star shared a few sweet photos of her and her husband Christian Huff as she's in her 3rd trimester. In the series of pictures, Robertson is dressed in a pair of red sweats and a white t-shirt as she shows off her growing baby bump while Huff touches her belly.

"3rd trimester here we gooooo!!! EXCITED FOR THIS ONE," she captioned the post. Several of her fans showed their love in the comment section writing, "The CUTEST [pink heart emoji] LOVE IT, sweet Sadie," one person commented, while someone else said, "These are sooo sweet!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

The sweet couple announced they were expecting parents in October by announcing the news on Instagram saying they were "screaming with excitement" after learning the news. "Baby we already adore you," she wrote. "What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come." She concluded her post by pointing out that how she and her husband choose to live their life, will have a great impact on their child's life and they are aiming to do the best they can.

The sweet pair tied the knot in November 2019 and have been sharing their journey together ever since. Speaking with USA Today, Robertson revealed what she loves the most about Huff saying, "Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we're together."

Fans seem to be incredibly supportive of Robertson and the changes to her body after becoming pregnant following her eating disorder. The 23-year-old revealed to her fans that she suffered from an eating disorder following her time on Dancing with the Stars, saying she felt pressure to upkeep her body that she had when on the show. Admitting she became very toned after daily dance practices and competitions, but the pressure from those around her to keep that going became too much for her.

Just after announcing she was expecting, Robertson revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite her being "very sick" she told fans that her baby was doing just fine through it all. She admitted that it was one of the most challenging things she had ever been through but is thankful to have gotten through it.