'Duck Dynasty' Cast's Sadie Robertson Celebrates Baby Shower With New Baby Bump Photo

As Duck Dynasty fans know, Sadie Robertson is expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Huff. On Saturday, Robertson's friends and family held a baby shower for her and the impending arrival. Of course, the reality star chronicled all of the fun for her followers on social media.

Robertson posted a slew of photos from her baby shower on Instagram. In the photos, the mom-to-be, who donned a cream-colored knit dress in the snaps, posed alongside her husband and her friends as she showed off her growing baby bump. She captioned the photos by sharing her gratitude to the friends who threw her the baby shower, telling them how grateful she is that they will be a part of her daughter's life. Robertson wrote, "baby’s 1st shower was the SWEETEST thankful for our sweet sweet friends who threw us the shower and just continue to shower us and now her with so much love and kindness. Thankful our daughter will grow up with people like all of you! so happy rn."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Robertson and Huff first announced that they were expecting back in October. The two posed together for a series of photos as they showcased Robertson's sonogram photos. In her caption for the post, the Duck Dynasty star wrote that they were "screaming with excitement" when they first learned that she was pregnant. She added, "Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

Robertson has since issued many updates about her pregnancy on social media, as she is keeping fans updated throughout her motherhood journey. In November, she took a trip to the beach and was able to pose for some stunning photos while she cradled her growing baby bump. Alongside the snaps, she wrote a moving message about how in awe she is of her body amidst her pregnancy. Her message began, "It’s just absolutely miraculous that my body is daily changing to grow this life inside of me." She went on to wonder what her little one will be like once they arrive, noting, "I love thinking about her every single day... what she’s going to be like, what’s she going to look like, what will her favorite hobby be, but the greatest thing to think of is that before I will ever know these things God knows her. He knows the hairs forming on her head, and he knows the heart she has that is beating so strongly. He is making her beautiful and wonderful and I can’t wait to be captivated by the design. I’m in awe and wonder."